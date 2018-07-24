Foil component to enhance U.S. Dragons stamp set: Week’s Most Read

Jul 27, 2018, 4 AM

Four dragons rendered in different colors and in different settings fill the designs of four United States forever stamps that will be issued Aug. 9. Each stamp includes a foil accent.

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Four U.S. holiday stamps for 2018 revealed: Forever stamps celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are planned for 2018. Issue dates will be revealed later, according to the Postal Service.

4. Lithuanian Post puts 100 living Lithuanians on new issue: From famous Lithuanians to contest winners, the new issue seeks to unite people of Lithuanian descent all over the world.

3. After 24 years, USPS ends sales of $5 Washington Jackson stamp: The United States Postal Service is taking the $5 Washington and Jackson stamp off sale on July 31.

2. President Trump calls for privatizing U.S. Postal Service: President Donald Trump’s administration has called for privatizing the United States Postal Service.

1. Foil component to enhance U.S. Dragons stamp set: The four new U.S. Dragons stamps are offset-printed in panes of 16 with hot foil stamping.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter