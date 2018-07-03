Cherrystone auction offers Hindenburg crash cover: Week’s Most Read

Jul 6, 2018, 4 AM

By Molly Goad

5. Identifying 4¢ blue Columbian errors: Never buy a 4¢ Columbian blue (instead of aquamarine) error without a certificate with a photo and description that match the stamp.

4. George Linn added to Linn’s cover as publication receives new look: Illustrator Mark Summers creates scratchboard art featured on the new cover design for Linn’s Stamp News starting with the July 16, 2018 issue.

3. Mauritius 1847-59 stamps stand among the world’s greatest rarities: Inside Linn’s. Also included in this issue: A mysterious cancellation on a 1990 Illinois cover and a recent PVI example.

2. Newest postal “heavyweight” dedicated at American Philatelic Center: Three high-denomination stamps featuring the Statue of Freedom were celebrated June 27 at a first-day ceremony in Bellefonte, Pa.

1. Cherrystone auction offers Hindenburg crash cover: The envelope from the Netherlands carried on the doomed airship in 1937 was franked with stamps celebrating scouting.

