Postal Updates
Lung association tried to stop scratch and sniff stamp issue: Week’s Most Read
By Jay Bigalke
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. John Lennon first-day event planned for Central Park: A time and location has been revealed for the Sept. 7 first-day ceremony for the United States John Lennon forever stamps.
4. Meet the sculptor behind the $3.6 million settlement: Washington correspondent Bill McAllister talks with Robert S. Davidson, the Nevada sculptor who is in line to get the most money for artwork on a United States postage stamp.
3. A 1926 Philippines stamp set to look for: The 1926 Philippines set of four overprinted Legislative Palace Official stamps (Scott O1-O5) is a good buy in unused hinged condition.
2. Ready for a little abracadabra? U.S. Art of Magic stamps Aug. 7: Magic is the theme of a new five-stamp set that will appear Aug. 7 in Las Vegas, Nev.
1. Lung association tried to stop scratch and sniff stamp issue: The American Lung Association made an eleventh hour appeal to stop the issuance of the United States Postal Service’s first scratch-and-sniff stamps.
