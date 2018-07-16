Lung association tried to stop scratch and sniff stamp issue: Week’s Most Read

Jul 20, 2018, 5 AM

The 10 Frozen Treats forever stamps. The American Lung Association has raised concerns about this scented stamp issue.

By Jay Bigalke

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. John Lennon first-day event planned for Central Park: A time and location has been revealed for the Sept. 7 first-day ceremony for the United States John Lennon forever stamps.

4. Meet the sculptor behind the $3.6 million settlement: Washington correspondent Bill McAllister talks with Robert S. Davidson, the Nevada sculptor who is in line to get the most money for artwork on a United States postage stamp.

3. A 1926 Philippines stamp set to look for: The 1926 Philippines set of four overprinted Legislative Palace Official stamps (Scott O1-O5) is a good buy in unused hinged condition.

2. Ready for a little abracadabra? U.S. Art of Magic stamps Aug. 7: Magic is the theme of a new five-stamp set that will appear Aug. 7 in Las Vegas, Nev.

1. Lung association tried to stop scratch and sniff stamp issue: The American Lung Association made an eleventh hour appeal to stop the issuance of the United States Postal Service’s first scratch-and-sniff stamps.

