Postal Updates
Reno Stamp and Cover Show cancel bears message of peace
By Molly Goad
A pictorial postmark sponsored by the Nevada Stamp Study Society commemorates the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
Dated July 28 or July 29, the postmark is the show cancel for the 2018 Greater Reno Stamp and Cover Show.
The United States Postal Service’s new World War I Turning the Tide forever stamp, also marking the historic anniversary, was issued July 27, the day before the show’s start.
The Postal Service has described the stamp as a tribute to the sacrifice of American soldiers and millions of supporters on the home front as the nation entered World War I and helped turn the tide of war in favor of the Allies.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
RENO STAMP + COVER SHOW Station, Postmaster, 2000 Vassar St., Reno, NV 89510-9998, July 28-29.
