Scott catalog courses at APS Stampshow 2018

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

This September the Scott catalog mark the 150th anniversary of John Walter Scott’s publication of his first stamp catalog. That September 1868 price list is considered to be the first Scott stamp catalog, and the 2018 editions of the Scott catalogs carried a 150th celebratory notation.

At the American Philatelic Society Stampshow 2018, Aug. 9-12 in Columbus, Ohio, there will be two presentations related to the Scott catalog.

One of the events is being held in conjunction with the APS via its On-the-Road Course program. Scott catalog editor emeritus James E. Kloetzel will teach a course Saturday, Aug. 11, called “Getting the Most Out of the Scott Specialized Catalogues.” The all-day course will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $45 for APS members and $95 for nonmembers.

The course will cover the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers and the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840–1940. Kloetzel will discuss the decisions behind listings in the catalogs, help students determine the catalog best suited for their needs, and provide information on how to effectively use the specialized catalogs.

Registration deadline is July 27. Complete details can be found online.

On Sunday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m., Scott catalog senior editor of new issues and valuing Martin J. Frankevicz will give a talk on the Scott catalog’s new-issues listing process.

If you’re in Columbus for the show, please stop by the Linn’s/Scott Booth 219 and 221 in Hall B of the Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., in Columbus. Also, I hope that you can participate in either of the Scott catalog presentations. See you at the show.