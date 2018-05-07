Jul 2, 2018, 7 AM

Among the new United States and United Nations stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers this month is the U.S. commemorative issued May 23 to honor stamp collector and astronaut Sally Ride.

Scott Catalog News – By Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

Among the new stamps to receive as Scott number is the commemorative issued May 23 to honor astronaut Sally Ride. Though best known as the first American woman in space, Ride also collected stamps. Linn’s editor-in-chief Jay Bigalke revealed Ride’s philatelic side in a recent Philatelic Foreword column.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2019 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. and U.N. Scott numbers:

United States

5283 (50c) Sally Ride

United Nations – New York

1192 50c World Health Day

1193 $1.15 World Health Day

United Nations – Geneva

650 1fr World Health Day

651 2fr World Health Day

United Nations –Vienna

599g International Dance sheet with Brasilia 2017 emblem on sheet margin

620 68c World Health Day

621 €1.70 World Health Day

All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the July 16, 2018, issue of Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.