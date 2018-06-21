World Stamps

Swiss Post named best in UPU report

Jul 24, 2018, 5 AM
Swiss Post mail truck. Photo courtesy of Swiss Post.

By Denise McCarty 

For the second year in a row, Swiss Post was ranked as the best postal administration in the world by the Universal Postal Union.

The Netherlands and Japan placed second and third, respectively, in the UPU’s recently released Integrated Index for Postal Development.

The United States Postal Service was ranked eighth, compared to 13th in the previous index.

The UPU said that the Integrated Index for Postal Development “provides an overview of postal development around the globe,” adding that the 2018 results covered 173 countries and were based on full-year date from 2017.

According to a press release from Swiss Post, the UPU study “evaluates reliability (efficiency, speed, and quality of delivery and services), reach (international networks and commitment), relevance (demand for the products and services, and how important they are to the country) and resilience (how innovative Swiss Post is, how diversified its sources of revenue are and how sustainable developments are implemented).” 

