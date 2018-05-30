1994 Swedish booklet sure to turn heads at Gaertner sale: Week’s Most Read

Jun 1, 2018, 4 AM

The 10 stamps in this booklet from Sweden bear a different denomination than those in the booklet as issued. This unique variety will be offered during the June 11-15 Christoph Gaertner auction.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Recent U.S. postmarks incorporate themes of summer, fundraising: The American Cancer Society has sponsored a special postmark for its June 2 Relay for Life in Rock Falls, Ill.

4. William Burrus, former postal workers union head, has died: William Burrus, who rose from a postal clerk to become president of one of the largest federal worker unions, died May 19. He was 81.

3. Two 1950 covers show free forwarding of merchant mariner mail: In 1950, the Post Office Department allowed mail sent to a marine whose ship had sailed before receipt to be forwarded without additional cost.

2. Original artwork commissioned for Royal Academy of Arts stamp set: Royal Mail will issue the six stamps commemorating 250 years of the academy June 5.

1. Unique 1994 Sweden stamp booklet in Gaertner’s June 11-15 auction: Auction features individual catalogs for Asia, Malaya, thematics and overseas, Europe, Germany, international rarities and more.

