Discounted Chinese postage rates questioned: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Great Britain’s Victorian-era color trials: Inside Linn’s: Also included in this issue: A mysterious cancellation on a 1990 Illinois cover and a recent PVI example.
4. U.S. Christmas stamps to feature Coca-Cola Santa Claus: Four Sparkling Holidays stamps feature images from Haddon Sundblom’s paintings created for Coca-Cola Co. holiday ads of the 1940s-60s.
3. South Sudan £2.50 Coat of Arms stamp in strong demand: This week's stamp market tip involves a 2011 stamp that was never issued.
2. Scarce color misregistrations of 1936 airmail special delivery stamp: Finding misregistrations of these 1936 16¢ airmail special delivery stamps is quite difficult.
1. Discounted Chinese postage rates questioned by Texas lawmaker: Two speakers at a June 15 postal seminar on Capitol Hill say China is getting postage rates in the United States that are far cheaper than Amazon’s.
