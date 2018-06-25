Jun 29, 2018, 5 AM

A Texas lawmaker is questioning discounted postage rates to the United States via China Post.

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Great Britain’s Victorian-era color trials: Inside Linn’s: Also included in this issue: A mysterious cancellation on a 1990 Illinois cover and a recent PVI example.

4. U.S. Christmas stamps to feature Coca-Cola Santa Claus: Four Sparkling Holidays stamps feature images from Haddon Sundblom’s paintings created for Coca-Cola Co. holiday ads of the 1940s-60s.

3. South Sudan £2.50 Coat of Arms stamp in strong demand: This week's stamp market tip involves a 2011 stamp that was never issued.

2. Scarce color misregistrations of 1936 airmail special delivery stamp: Finding misregistrations of these 1936 16¢ airmail special delivery stamps is quite difficult.

1. Discounted Chinese postage rates questioned by Texas lawmaker: Two speakers at a June 15 postal seminar on Capitol Hill say China is getting postage rates in the United States that are far cheaper than Amazon’s.

