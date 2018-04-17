Crystal, Minn., to host Minnesota Stamp Expo

Jun 28, 2018, 6 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Minnesota Stamp Expo, sponsored by four Minnesota stamp organizations, takes place Friday, July 20, through Sunday, July 22, at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 N. Douglas Drive, Crystal, Minn., about 10 miles east of downtown Minneapolis.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking and admission are free.

More than 25 dealers are expected to offer philatelic and postal history collectibles at the bourse. The United States Postal Service will operate a philatelic window Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, there will be a cachetmakers' bourse.

The stamp expo also will include a youth/scouts table.

Groups meeting at the show include the Northern Philatelic Society and the Minnesota Stamp Dealers Association, which is holding a closed meeting. The American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will host an open forum on exhibiting.

Saturday at noon, Bob Hohertz will give a presentation on the U.S. 1938 Presidential, or Prexies, series of stamps.

Other daily events include a silent auction, hourly door prize drawings and voting for a people’s choice award for exhibits. In addition, there will be one drawing each day for the first U.S. airmail stamps (Scott C1, C2 and C3).

The show will host 200 frames of exhibits, which will be judged by a team of five APS-accredited judges. Exhibit competition winners will be recognized at a ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

As a World Series of Philately show, the multi-frame grand award winner at Minnesota Stamp Expo will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the American Philatelic Society’s Stampshow in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 1-4, 2019.

The single-frame grand award winner will be eligible to compete in the Single Frame Champion of Champions at Ameristamp Expo in Mesa, Ariz., Feb. 15-17, 2019.

The Minnesota expo show theme celebrates the centennial of U.S. airmail, and there will be a special show cachet and cancel.

Groups having tables at the show include the American Topical Association, the Scandinavian Collectors Club and the Northern Philatelic Society.



For more information on Minnesota Stamp Expo, visit www.stampsminnesota.com.