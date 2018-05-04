Documenting delivery delays: Inside Linn’s

Jun 15, 2018, 8 AM

An early plea to “Have Your Mail Directed to Street and Number” is found on this 1891 cover processed in Connersville, Ind.

By Molly Goad

The July 2 issue of Linn's Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, June 18.

Documenting delivery delays



Columnist and 50-year collector Ronald Blanks shares a sampling of mail markings spanning more than a hundred years capturing a variety of United States postal pleas concerning invalid or incomplete addresses.

Learning more about perfin stamps via Internet



Although some collectors consider perfins as damaged stamps because they have holes in them, others collect these stamps as a specialty. You can find much information about perfins online, and William F. Sharpe shows us where in his latest "Computers and Stamps" column.

Guiana-area stamps include issues for British, Dutch, French colonies

Collectors of stamps worldwide will encounter a lot of places that have Guinea or Guiana in their names. Janet Klug walks through these places and the stamps issued for them.

