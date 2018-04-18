Lebanese souvenir sheets might be undervalued in dealer stocks

Jun 26, 2018, 11 AM

A 1946 Lebanese Symbols of Communications airmail souvenir sheet of four stamps mint without gum as issued recently sold in an online auction for about $450.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Lebanon has a history of issuing imperforate souvenir sheets to accompany its regular stamp and airmail stamp issues.

The 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue sometimes lists or notes and values these sheets, and sometimes it doesn’t. Almost all of these souvenir sheets, Scott-listed or not, are in high demand. A good example is the souvenir sheet of four Symbols of Communications stamps issued to accompany the set of four airmail stamps (Scott C111-C114) commemorating the Arab Postal Congress held in Sawfar, Lebanon, in 1946.

One of these mint souvenir sheets without gum as issued was recently offered in an online auction. After spirited bidding, it sold for about $450.

Keep your eyes open. Since many of these souvenir sheets are not Scott-listed or valued, you might find one lurking greatly undervalued in dealer stocks or accumulations.