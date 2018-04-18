World Stamps
Lebanese souvenir sheets might be undervalued in dealer stocks
Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Lebanon has a history of issuing imperforate souvenir sheets to accompany its regular stamp and airmail stamp issues.
The 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue sometimes lists or notes and values these sheets, and sometimes it doesn’t. Almost all of these souvenir sheets, Scott-listed or not, are in high demand. A good example is the souvenir sheet of four Symbols of Communications stamps issued to accompany the set of four airmail stamps (Scott C111-C114) commemorating the Arab Postal Congress held in Sawfar, Lebanon, in 1946.
One of these mint souvenir sheets without gum as issued was recently offered in an online auction. After spirited bidding, it sold for about $450.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our Newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Keep your eyes open. Since many of these souvenir sheets are not Scott-listed or valued, you might find one lurking greatly undervalued in dealer stocks or accumulations.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction