Barbados in the spotlight: Inside Linn's

Mar 1, 2018, 7 AM

A scarce block of four (½-penny) deep green stamp issued by Barbados in 1852. The first issues bore no denomination and features the watercolor drawing of Britannia by Edward Henry Corbould.

By Molly Goad

Another month has passed, and we are here to usher in March with previews into the monthly edition of Linn’s Stamp News. The March 19 issue is jam-packed with an assortment of in-depth, scholarly features covering philatelic topics from all over the world. Here are three glimpses of what lies between the pages.

Barbados: plantations, wars and postage stamps

In an International Pavilion feature, Sergio Sismondo sizes up classic stamps from Barbados and relates the history behind organized mail from the Caribbean island.

A small-town philatelic assemblage

Even a town that has never been pictured on a stamp can be featured in a collection with examples of postal history, postmarked stamps and attractive promotional labels. Christer Brunstrom breaks down a collection from his old stomping grounds of Lysekil, a small town of roughly 7,000 located on Sweden’s west coast, halfway between Gothenburg and the border with Norway.

Mystery solved: Saudi Arabia’s 1925 yellow-buff stamps

The quality of the impression of Saudi Arabia’s 1925 2-piaster yellow-buff stamps varies from somewhat legible to hardly recognizable. What caused this? Ghassan Riachi takes an extensive look.

