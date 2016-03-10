World Stamps

Bird, a lamb, and eggs grace new Easter stamp from Hungary

Mar 27, 2018, 5 AM
Hungary honors Easter traditions on a new nondenominated stamp.

New Stamps of the World  —  By Denise McCarty

Hungary issued a nondenominated, domestic-rate definitive stamp March 2 for Easter greetings.

The inscription “Husvet” in the upper left is the Hungarian word for Easter, and “Belfold” written vertically on the left side of the design translates to “inland.”

Edit Szalma, an illustrator of children’s books, created the watercolor image shown on the stamp.

Starting in the upper left, the design depicts a pussy willow twig, a bird, a lamb, and eggs and paintbrushes. In this case, the pussy willow twig represents the palm leaves that the crowd waved as Jesus entered Jerusalem, an event commemorated by Christians each year on Palm Sunday.

Patria Nyomda printed the Easter definitive in sheets of 50. Small attached labels include greetings in four languages.

