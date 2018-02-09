Costa Rica’s surcharged issues and forgery: Inside Linn's

Mar 9, 2018, 7 AM

Surcharges applied in 1881-82 on Costa Rica’s 1863 ½-real blue Coat of Arms stamp. One variety of the 1-centavo surcharge is in italics, the other is not. Raul Hernandez stamp images, used with permission.

By Molly Goad

The March 26 issue of Linn's Stamp News

Costa Rica’s 1881-82 surcharged issues

When Costa Rica joined the Universal Postal Union on Jan. 1, 1883, additional stamps were surcharged in red or black with denominations of 5c, 10c and 20c, and with the designation “U.P.U.” appearing in the bottom line of the overprint. Thomas P. Myers investigates these stamps and warns collectors of forged examples.

The genesis of U.S. essays and proofs and the early pioneers

Unlike postage stamps, which reach the market via sale at the post office, essays and proofs have taken a more nontraditional route to reach collectors’ hands. Full-time professional philatelist James E. Lee explores this idea, taking readers on a philatelic journey.

Romanian stamps reflect King Michael’s legacy

The last man to occupy the throne of Romania, King Michael, died Dec. 5, 2017, at age 96. In this feature, we delve into many of the nation’s postage stamps honoring his work as a champion of the Romanian people.

