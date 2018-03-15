Dragons stamps to debut at APS Stampshow

Mar 20, 2018, 7 AM

The United States Postal Service will issue four Dragons forever stamps during the Aug. 9-12 APS Stampshow in Columbus, Ohio.

By Michael Baadke

Four United States stamps featuring fierce dragons will debut in Columbus, Ohio, during the American Philatelic Society’s annual summer stamp show and exhibition.

APS Stampshow 2018 is scheduled for Aug. 9-12 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on 400 N. High St. The show is taking place in association with the American Topical Association's National Topical Stamp Show.

It is expected the nondenominated (50¢) Dragons forever stamps will be issued Aug. 9.

“We’re very excited to bring these beautiful stamps to the 132nd annual APS convention,” said USPS Stamp Services Director Mary-Anne Penner. “This is one of the premier stamp shows in America and serves as an excellent platform to showcase these special stamps.”

APS Executive Director Scott English added, “We’re thrilled to have USPS unveil these great stamps with us in Columbus. There will be something for the whole family highlighting this cool theme. No experience necessary, so we hope you join us!”

The artwork on each of the four stamps was digitally created by Don Clark of Invisible Creature studio, in association with U.S. Postal Service art director Greg Breeding.

The four designs each feature a single dragon in a dramatic setting.

A green dragon breathing fire towers over a black medieval-inspired castle as bats fly across dark and ominous mountains. A purple dragon with bold orange wings encircles a white castle deep within a green forest. On the seas, a daunting black dragon with green and gold wings approaches a helpless sailing ship. And a massive coiling orange dragon is shown surrounding a multilevel pagoda.

“The wingless orange dragon weaving its way around a pagoda is inspired by creatures found in Asian art, architecture, folk religion and ancient lore,” according to the Postal Service. “The Chinese in particular have venerated the dragon for thousands of years.”

The Dragons stamps will be issued in a pane of 16.