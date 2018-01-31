World Stamps
Malawi bird stamp set a bargain if you find one
Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Malawi is a relatively small, landlocked country in southeast Africa wedged in between Zambia, Tanzania and Mozambique. Before independence in 1964, it was the British Nyasaland Protectorate.
Agriculture remains the mainstay of the economy of Malawi, and more than 80 percent of its population of 18 million is rural and engaged in agriculture.
Malawi has issued several attractive sets of stamps depicting birds that are in great demand from topical collectors.
However, the supply generally exceeds the demand, and most of these stamps sell at a discount from the 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values. An exception is the set of two overprinted and surcharged Bird stamps (Scott 840-841) issued Nov. 7, 2016.
The Scott Standard catalog values the set in both mint never-hinged condition and used condition at $3.75. The set is currently selling for as much as $15.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
If you find a set priced at the Scott values, it would be a real bargain. The set is a very good buy at up to $10.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction