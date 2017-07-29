Auctions

Pan-American inverts sell in February Rasdale auction

Mar 1, 2018, 1 PM
Rasdale offered this attractive 1901 2¢ Pan-American stamp with inverted center in the firm’s public auction held Feb. 17-18.

Auction Roundup — By Tim Hodge

Although the auction emphasis has been on worldwide material over the past month, a few unusual United States items have passed over the auction block.

Rasdale Stamp Co. in Westmont, Ill., offered an attractive showing of stamps from the 1901 Pan-American Exposition issue in the firm’s Feb. 17-18 sale, including two stamps with inverted centers.

The 1¢ inverted center (Scott 294a) with a small thin realized $5,510, and the 2¢ inverted center (295a) also with some faults realized $17,400.

A complete slabbed set of the regular issue, six stamps ranging in denominations from 1¢ to 10¢ (Scott 294-299), in matching grades of extra-fine-to-superb 95, never hinged and with original gum, brought $3,770, including a 16 percent buyer’s premium. That realization is nearly four times the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers value of $957.50 for never-hinged stamps grading very fine 80.

