Peace Rose ceremony at rose garden

Mar 28, 2018, 9 AM

The Peace Rose forever stamp will be issued April 21 at the Gardens of the American Rose Center in Shreveport, La.

By Michael Baadke

The first-day ceremony for the United States Peace Rose forever stamp will take place, appropriately enough, at a rose garden.

The Gardens of the American Rose Center, 8877 Jeferson Page Road, Shreveport, La., will host the April 21 ceremony.

The event will begin at 11 a.m.

The scheduled participants are George Sirven, station manager of KTBS channel 3 in Shreveport; Pat Shanley and Bob Martin, the respective president and vice president of the American Rose Society; Bradd Yoder, the president of Star Roses and Plants; Sonia Meilland-Guibert, research and development for House of Meilland-Meilland International; and Susan T. McKeen, director of Learning and Development for the U.S. Postal Service.

The first-day ceremony is part of the annual Roses in Bloom seminar, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the gardens.

The event is opent to the public.

The new Peace Rose forever stamp will be issued in a double-sided pane of 20, which the Postal Service describes as a booklet. The pink, ivory and gold Peace rose has been described by the Postal Service as one of the most popular roses of all time.