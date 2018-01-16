Mar 31, 2018, 5 AM

The 10 Bioluminescent Life forever stamps issued Feb. 22 in panes of 20 are among recent United States stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News – By Charles Snee

It’s time to serve up another plate of new Scott catalog numbers.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

Among the significant issues receiving Scott numbers is the 10-stamp set highlighting bioluminescent flora and fauna. The stamp celebrating the 200th anniversary of Illinois statehood and a group of new Flag coil and booklet stamps also are Scott official now.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here is your batch of new U.N. Scott numbers:

United States

5260 (50c) Flag coil stamp, serpentine die cut 9½ vert., microprinted “USPS” at left of flag fold on fourth white stripe (Ashton-Potter printing)

5261 (50c) Flag coil stamp, serpentine die cut 11 vert., microprinted “USPS” at right of flag fold on fifth white stripe (Banknote printing)

5262 (50c) Flag booklet stamp, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ on 2 or 3 sides, microprinted “USPS” at left of flag fold on fourth red stripe (Ashton-Potter printing)

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5263 (50c) Flag booklet stamp, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ on 2 or 3 sides, microprinted “USPS” at right of flag fold on fifth white stripe (Banknote printing)

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5264 (50c) Bioluminescent Life – Octopus

5265 (50c) Bioluminescent Life – Jellyfish

5266 (50c) Bioluminescent Life – Comb Jelly

5267 (50c) Bioluminescent Life – Mushrooms

5268 (50c) Bioluminescent Life – Firefly

5269 (50c) Bioluminescent Life – Bamboo Coral

5270 (50c) Bioluminescent Life – Marine Worm

5271 (50c) Bioluminescent Life – Crown Jellyfish

5272 (50c) Bioluminescent Life – Marine Worm

5273 (50c) Bioluminescent Life – Sea Pen

a. Block of 10, #5264-5273

5274 (50c) Illinois Statehood, 200th Anniversary

All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the April 16, 2018, issue of Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.