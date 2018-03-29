Auctions
Siegel March 7 sale included $500 Persian rug revenue
Auction Roundup by Tim Hodge
Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries sold the J.R. Helton Jr. collection of used U.S. stamps on March 7, offering many used gems including back-of-the-book material.
One of the prized items from this collection was the $500 second issue large Persian Rug revenue (Scott R133).
The Siegel census records 87 extant copies of this stamp.
As one of the nicer examples, it garnered $19,470, including an 18 percent buyer’s premium.
