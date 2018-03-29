Siegel March 7 sale included $500 Persian rug revenue

Mar 29, 2018, 4 PM

Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries of New York City sold this $500 large Persian Rug revenue stamp in the March 7 auction of the J.R. Helton Jr. collection.

Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries sold the J.R. Helton Jr. collection of used U.S. stamps on March 7, offering many used gems including back-of-the-book material.

One of the prized items from this collection was the $500 second issue large Persian Rug revenue (Scott R133).

The Siegel census records 87 extant copies of this stamp.

As one of the nicer examples, it garnered $19,470, including an 18 percent buyer’s premium.

