Auctions
Space Achievement issue and worldwide rarities change hands at Cherrystone sale
Auction Roundup — By Tim Hodge
Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers supplied a strong showing of both U.S. and worldwide material in its Feb. 6-7 sale in New York City.
Of interest is a scarce 1867 essay by National Bank Note Co. (Scott 79-E19c) of the frame and lettering elements of the then-current 3¢ Washington (Scott 64 and 65). The stamp was reissued with an A grill later that year (79).
The first of three designs in the essay shows a simple shield outline with a numeral “3” in the center. For $2,185, including a 15 percent hammer fee, a new owner added this strip to his collection.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
A block of eight of the 1981 18¢ Space Achievement issue (Scott 1912-1919) with blind horizontal perforations and imperforate vertically, realized $2,645.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction