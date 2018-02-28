US Stamps

STEM Education stamp ceremony in Washington

Mar 6, 2018, 12 PM
Four forever stamps saluting STEM education will be issued in a pane of 20 on April 6, with a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

By Michael Baadke

The April 6 first-day ceremony for the STEM Education forever stamp set will be held during the USA Science and Engineering Festival in Washington, D.C.

The festival is taking place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Hall E, 801 Mount Vernon Place NW.

U.S. Postal Service Vice President of Marketing Steven W. Monteith will dedicate the stamps.

To attend the 11 a.m. ceremony, visitors must register online.

Each of the four stamps in the set characterizes one of the four disciplines represented by the STEM acronym: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

The nondenominated (50¢) forever stamps were illustrated by artist David Plunkert, working with USPS art director Antonio Alcala. They will be issued in a pane of 20.

