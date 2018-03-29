USPS side of the Lady Liberty stamp claim: Week’s Most Read

Mar 30, 2018, 3 AM

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Royal Mail issues four new Machins and 16 country definitive stamps: Four of the stamps are Machins featuring the bas-relief portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Arnold Machin. This portrait has been used on Britain’s stamps since 1967.

4. Royal Mail pays tribute to 100 years of air force with 10 aircraft stamps: A prestige booklet contains all 10 new stamps, Queen Elizabeth II Machin definitives, stamps from a 2015 issue, plus text and images related to the RAF.

3. Breakup of the Soviet Union caused last-minute changes to joint issue: After discussion back and forth, both the CCCP on the cosmonaut and USA on the American astronaut were replaced on the stamp.

2. 2¢ carmine George Washington stamp is a good buy in the right condition: When buying, make sure that the stamp is on unwatermarked paper and is not its counterpart on watermarked paper.

1. U.S. Postal Service lawyers urge judge to reject Lady Liberty stamp claim: Lawyers for the United States Postal Service have urged a federal judge to reject a Nevada sculptor’s claims for million of dollars in damages.

