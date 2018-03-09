Mar 29, 2018, 4 PM

This V-Mail letter sheet distributed to U.S. military units in Great Britain was printed in black ink, with directions on the back. The process to get the piece to the addressee was quite lengthy and involved several steps (see our April 16 issue).

By Molly Goad

The April 16 issue of the monthly Linn's Stamp News is en route. Readers will be delighted with the wide assortment of in-depth, scholarly features covering philatelic topics from all over the world.

World War II microfilmed airmail, Part 2: V-Mail

From mid-June 1942 to the end of October 1945, billions of microfilmed letters flew millions of miles between members of the American armed forces at war and their loved ones at home in a remarkable chapter of American postal history. Author Ken Lawrence thoroughly explores the topic.

Stamp Collecting Basics: Burkina Faso

As Upper Volta evolved from a French colony in West Africa to an independent nation, its stamps featured designs that illustrate the culture and people of what today is known as Burkina Faso. Janet Klug looks closely at the stamp issues in this article.

Postal reform in the duchy of Modena

Simplicity and elegance marked the designs of Modena’s first stamps. The engraved stamps feature the national symbol of the duchy, a crowned eagle flanked by two laurel branches. Unveiling Classic Stamps columnist covers the subject in depth.

