US Stamps
Year of the Dog, Express Mail heavyweight headline U.S. stamps receiving Scott numbers
Scott Catalog News – By Charles Snee
It’s time to reveal a new round of Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps and postal stationery. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.
One of the highlights in this group is Scott 5258, newly assigned to the $24.70 Sleeping Bear Dunes, which is the U.S. postage stamp with the highest face value issued to date. The stamp satisfies the flat rate for domestic Express Mail parcels.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here is your batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:
United States
5254 (49¢) Chinese New Year – Year of the Dog
5255 (49¢) Love
5256 2¢ Meyer Lemons coil
5257 $6.70 Byodo-In Temple
5258 $24.70 Sleeping Bear Dunes
5259 (50¢) Lena Horne
U697 $6.70 Byodo-In Temple stamped envelope
Interested in purchasing Scott catalogs? Visit Amos Advantage.
And be sure to like the Scott Catalogue Facebook page.
All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the March 19, 2018, issue of Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Scott catalog senior editor for new issues Martin J. Frankevicz.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction