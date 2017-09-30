Year of the Dog, Express Mail heavyweight headline U.S. stamps receiving Scott numbers

Mar 6, 2018, 6 AM

Among the small number of United States stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers this month is the $24.70 Sleeping Bear Dunes stamp for Express Mail parcels.

Scott Catalog News – By Charles Snee

It’s time to reveal a new round of Scott catalog numbers.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps and postal stationery. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

One of the highlights in this group is Scott 5258, newly assigned to the $24.70 Sleeping Bear Dunes, which is the U.S. postage stamp with the highest face value issued to date. The stamp satisfies the flat rate for domestic Express Mail parcels.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here is your batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:

United States

5254 (49¢) Chinese New Year – Year of the Dog

5255 (49¢) Love

5256 2¢ Meyer Lemons coil

5257 $6.70 Byodo-In Temple

5258 $24.70 Sleeping Bear Dunes

5259 (50¢) Lena Horne

U697 $6.70 Byodo-In Temple stamped envelope

All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the March 19, 2018, issue of Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Scott catalog senior editor for new issues Martin J. Frankevicz.

