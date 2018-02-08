Steve Zwillinger resigns as APRL president

Mar 5, 2018, 11 AM

There will be a leadership change at the American Philatelic Research Library following the resignation of APRL president Steve Zwillinger.

By Linn’s staff

Steve Zwillinger has resigned as president of the American Philatelic Research Library, Linn’s Stamp News has confirmed.

The resignation was accepted by American Philatelic Society executive director Scott English on March 2.

The APRL board of trustees will meet in a telephone conference on March 12 at 1:30 p.m. to elect a new president. APRL vice president Patricia Stilwell Walker is listed as welcoming the board. English will present an executive director’s report and conduct new business including the election of the APRL president and addressing the interim vacancy on the APRL board.

“Under the APRL bylaws, the president is elected from the membership of the board,” English told Linn’s.

Zwillinger, who previously served on the APS board of directors, was elected president of the APRL board Aug. 4, 2017, by a unanimous vote of the library’s board of trustees.

The American Philatelic Research Library is a not-for-profit corporation located in the Bellefonte, Pa., former match factory complex that also houses the headquarters of the APS.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The library is governed by a board of eight trustees as well as a president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. The four officers are elected by the board, but they need not be trustees.

The APRL board listing online at the beginning of March identified the four officers plus five trustees not holding officer positions.