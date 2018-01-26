Canada adds Armistice stamp to 2018 program

May 10, 2018, 8 AM

Canada issued this stamp Oct. 15, 1968, for the 50th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. Canada Post has announced plans to issue a stamp this year for the 100th anniversary. No issue date has been revealed.

By Linn’s Staff

Canada Post will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I with a new stamp issue.

Canada Post spokesman Phil Legault told Linn’s in a May 9 email, “We will be issuing a stamp commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Armistice 1918-2018.”

An issue date has not been determined, according to Legault.

Armistice Day, known today as Remembrance Day in Canada, is Nov. 11. That date in 1918 (the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month) marked the end of fighting in WWI.

Canada Post issued a 15¢ stamp Oct. 15, 1968, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the armistice (Scott 486). The stamp design shows a detail of the Canadian War Memorial near Vimy, France. The memorial’s towering twin pylons representing the Canadian and French forces can be seen in the background with the sculpture group The Defenders: The Breaking of the Sword in the foreground.

Canadian sculptor and architect Walter Seymour Allward designed the memorial.

Additional details about the Armistice stamp issue will be provided in a future issue of Linn’s.