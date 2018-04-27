Republic of Chad collecting: Inside Linn’s

May 18, 2018, 7 AM

Early stamps issued specifically for Chad as a French colony in Africa included the name (in French) as a bold overprint. Soon after, an additional overprint of “Afrique Equatoriale Francaise” (French Equatorial Africa) was added.

By Molly Goad

The June 4 issue of Linn's Stamp News

A century of Chad’s stamps

The history of Chad is complex, but stamps from the French colony turned independent republic are fun and interesting as columnist Janet Klug explores.

Many stamps have featured animals and history associated with the republic, while recent issues celebrate popular topics from around the world. Cartoon character Betty Boop has been featured, as well as the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing — the latter in a design embossed on gold foil.

Website review: The Stamp Forum

The Stamp Forum website won a gold award in the 2017 American Philatelic Society’s chapters and affiliates website competition, warranting a closer look by columnist William F. Sharpe at the everything the site has to offer.

Mixture contains common definitives, few stamps of interest

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward.

This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mixture from Weber (Connecticut) that is quite similar to a mixture purchased in 2017 from the same source.

