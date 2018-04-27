World Stamps
Republic of Chad collecting: Inside Linn’s
By Molly Goad
The June 4 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, May 21. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, May 19. To heighten your anticipation even further, enjoy these three previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.
A century of Chad’s stamps
The history of Chad is complex, but stamps from the French colony turned independent republic are fun and interesting as columnist Janet Klug explores.
Many stamps have featured animals and history associated with the republic, while recent issues celebrate popular topics from around the world. Cartoon character Betty Boop has been featured, as well as the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing — the latter in a design embossed on gold foil.
Website review: The Stamp Forum
The Stamp Forum website won a gold award in the 2017 American Philatelic Society’s chapters and affiliates website competition, warranting a closer look by columnist William F. Sharpe at the everything the site has to offer.
Mixture contains common definitives, few stamps of interest
In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward.
This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mixture from Weber (Connecticut) that is quite similar to a mixture purchased in 2017 from the same source.
