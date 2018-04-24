US Stamps
Chicago’s June 1-3 Compex show in River Grove; Illinois statehood is show theme
By Linn’s Staff
Compex 2018, the stamp show of the Combined Philatelic Exhibition of Chicagoland Inc., will take place June 1-3 at a new location, Guerin College Prep, 8001 W. Belmont Ave., River Grove, Ill.
Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking will be free.
The bourse (sales area) will have approximately 35 dealers. The United States Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration will each have substations. A booth for young people and beginning collectors will offer free stamps and activities for younger collectors.
The show theme honors the 200th anniversary of Illinois statehood. The United States forever stamp commemorating this milestone anniversary issued March 5 will be used on the show cacheted covers. The show cancel also reflects the theme.
The prices for the covers are $2 each if bearing the show cancel and the stamp; $5 for a set of three (one for each day); and 75¢ each for blank cachets. To order by mail, add $1 for postage and handling or supply a stamped, reply envelope, and send payment to Compex 2018 Cachets, 7139 W. Higgins, Chicago, IL 60656.
Compex is comprised of seven Chicago-area clubs holding their individual exhibits under the same roof at the same time.
In addition to the regular exhibits by the members of the Compex clubs, the Collectors Club of Chicago will present exhibits by its members in a special section of the show. This section will include at least 70 frames of material.
Several local clubs will meet during Compex: the Chicago Philatelic Society; the Chicagoland Chapter No. 5, Germany Philatelic Society; the Illinois Postal History Society; and the North Shore Philatelic Society.
For more information, check the show website.
