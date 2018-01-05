Top China condition rarity in May 25-26 auction

May 14, 2018, 11 AM

A top margin example of China's rare 1968 8-fen stamp known as The Whole Country is Red is being offered in the May 25-26 Kelleher and Rogers auction in Hong Kong.

By Michael Baadke

A top modern China rarity described as an example without peer is featured in the May 25-26 Kelleher and Rogers auction in Hong Kong.

China’s 1968 8-fen The Whole Country is Red stamp (Scott 999A) was issued in Canton and quickly withdrawn because, according to the description in the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue, Taiwan appears white instead of red on the map in the upper part of the design.

The example in the upcoming Kelleher and Rogers sale is described by the auction firm as “post office fresh” and “a visually stunning top margin example, with the most perfect centering we have ever seen.”

The Scott catalog notes that the withdrawn stamp is most often found repaired, while the stamp on offer, with never-hinged original gum and uniform perforations, is identified as a “connoisseur example” in the auction catalog description.

The Scott catalog unused value for a sound unrepaired example is $135,000, with the value in italics, identifying an item that can be difficult to value accurately.

Kelleher and Rogers lists an estimate value in Hong Kong dollars of $750,000 to $850,000 (approximately $95,540 to $108,280 in United States dollars as of mid-May).

The auction firm notes that to bid on this lot, a deposit of HK$100,000 (US$12,740) is required.

With more than 1,280 lots, the Kelleher and Rogers sale includes China stamps, postal history and collections, with Imperial issues, local posts, Taiwan, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and more, plus Japan and other Asian countries.

Interested collectors can view and bid on auction lots at www.kelleherasia.com, with live bidding during the sale via Stamp Auction Network (with advance registration).

Information is also available from Kelleher and Rogers Ltd., 1802 Perfect Industrial Building, 31 Tai Yau St., San Po Kong, Hong Kong; or by email.