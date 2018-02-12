Everyone is welcome at memorial event featured on Nitro, W.Va. postmark

May 17, 2018, 6 AM

The city of Nitro, W.Va. sponsored the postmark dedicated to the annual ride. This is the second year Nitro has been a stop on the route.

By Molly Goad

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and — more importantly — remembers Americans who have died in military service. A May 23 pictorial postmark has been issued for an annual 10-day experience dedicated to the same cause, and culminating just before the holiday.

The 30th annual Run For The Wall event is a ride from Ontario, Calif., to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., to honor the sacrifices and contributions of all men and women who have served. After arriving in the U.S. capital, participants meet on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial the Saturday before Memorial Day and walk together to the memorial wall.

Run For The Wall began in 1989 when Vietnam veterans James Gregory and Bill Evans traveled across the United States on motorcycles, talking to local media outlets about the thousands of men and women missing in action.

According to the Run For The Wall website, the group’s mission is to “promote healing among ALL veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action, to honor the memory of those Killed in Action from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world.”

This year’s event takes place May 16-25. The organization’s website encourages men and women from ages 8 to 80 participate, saying “Everyone is welcome.”

The city of Nitro, W.Va., is the postmark sponsor and a May 23 stop for the riders.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

30th ANNIVERSARY RUN FOR THE WALL Station, Postmaster, 311 21st St., Nitro, WV 25143-9998.