World Stamps
Israeli inventions, innovations highlighted on anniversary stamp
New Stamps of the World – By Denise McCarty
A microscope, tomatoes and a basketball are among the more than a dozen items pictured on a 5-shekel stamp issued April 9 by Israel Post to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the state of Israel.
The design represents Israeli inventions and innovations in various fields, including satellites, the hi-tech industry and medical devices, and also symbolizes its culture and achievements in sports.
Starting in the lower left corner, the objects shown on the stamp appear to be a basketball, diamond, man wearing a lab coat and holding a beaker, flash drive, cell phone with a map displayed on it, graduation cap, gears, microscope, satellite, drop of water, woman with backpack and Israeli flag, musical note, film clipboard, and tomatoes.
According to news reports in January of this year, the Israeli company Kedma developed a tiny tomato that is about the size of a blueberry.
Tal Hoover designed the commemorative stamp. Cartor Security Printer of France printed it by offset in sheets of nine with three attached tabs, or labels.
The tabs picture additional items related to Israel.
