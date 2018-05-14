Why were numerals punched out on this 1893 Columbian stamp?

May 21, 2018, 6 AM

The numerals of value in the upper corners of this 2¢ Columbian stamp have been punched out. Can anyone explain why this was done?

U.S. Stamp Notes – By John M. Hotchner

One of the stranger things I have seen recently is the 1893 2¢ Columbian stamp (Scott 231) pictured here.

It may not be obvious until you look at the stamp for a moment, but the numerals of value in the upper corners have been punched out.

What possibly could be the purpose of doing this? The stamp does have a light cancellation. Any guesses or reports of similar items from Linn’s readers are welcome. Email me your thoughts.

