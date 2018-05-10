The 2017 Flag forever ATM pane is a good buy: Week’s Most Read

May 11, 2018, 4 AM

The United States 2017 nondenominated Flag forever stamp in ATM booklet panes of 18 (Scott 5162a) is a good buy in mint condition in the $27-to-$30 price range.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Add this Jordan souvenir sheet to your collection: This Jordan souvenir sheet is popular with collectors of religion on stamps because it is a rare depiction of a Roman prefect.

4. Silent film actors and actresses grace new stamps from the Isle of Man: Six stamps from the Isle of Man show actors and actresses who starred in silent films based on the novels of Manx author Hall Caine.

3. Double prints simulated by tagging ghosts: A recent submission to one of the expertizing services brought up a common misunderstanding regarding modern United States stamps.

2. Aug. 11 issue date for red stamp celebrating airmail: The red companion to the blue U.S. Airmail forever stamp issued May 1 will have its own first-day ceremony on Aug. 11, in College Park, Md.

1. Flag forever stamp ATM pane a good buy: The stamps, on thin paper, have gauge 11¼ by 10¾ serpentine die cuts on two, three or four sides.

