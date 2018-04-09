Postal Updates
Three pictorial postmarks issued for Alamo City’s tricentennial fiesta
Postmark Pursuit — By Molly Goad
The United States Postal Service has created a trio of cancels celebrating the 300th birthday of San Antonio, Texas.
One features the Lone Star state wearing a sombrero (May 7), another embodies a fiesta theme (May 8), and the third contains a hand drawing of San Antonio’s skyline (May 9).
According to the San Antonio 300 website, there are more than 700 events sanctioned as official tricentennial activities throughout the year.
“These activities and events represent celebrations of San Antonio’s arts, culture, heritage, and community,” the website states.
The Alamo City got its start when a permanent settlement was built along the San Antonio River as a halfway point between northern Mexico and Spanish settlement areas in eastern Texas in 1716.
On May 1, 1718, the Mission San Antonio de Valero (known today as the Alamo) was established.
All three postmarks include the National Postal Forum’s logo. This not-for-profit educational corporation was established 50 years ago, and its yearly conference will take place May 6-9 in San Antonio. The four-day event is a collaboration with U.S. Postal Service managers to provide education and networking opportunities for the industry.
To obtain the postmarks, address your requests to: LONE STAR Station or FIESTA Station or ALAMO CITY Station, Manager Retail, 1 Post Office Drive, San Antonio, TX 78284-8401.
