USPS settles lawsuit with cyclist Lance Armstrong: Week’s Most Read

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
5. Postal museum to display Hamilton-Burr dueling pistols: The Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum on May 25 will open a new exhibit “Alexander Hamilton: Soldier, Secretary, Icon” that will run through March 3, 2019.
4. Indiana’s Valparaiso University created stamp-like label in 1950 for anniversary: The stamplike label has no value stated. Instead it is inscribed “Valparaiso University,” “Center of Culture” and “Citadel of Faith.”
3. Royal Mail issues 10 stamps showing owls and owlets of Great Britain: Great Britain’s Royal Mail is depicting five species of owls on 10 stamps being issued May 11.
2. Flag forever stamp ATM pane a good buy: The stamps, on thin paper, have gauge 11¼ by 10¾ serpentine die cuts on two, three or four sides.
1. Cyclist Lance Armstrong settles U.S. Postal Service sponsorship lawsuit: The United States Postal Service stands to receive “a substantial portion” of the $5 million former cyclist Lance Armstrong is paying the government to end a lawsuit over his Tour de France victories.
