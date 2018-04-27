WWI stamp ceremony set for Kansas City, Mo.

May 16, 2018, 4 AM

United States World War I: Turning the Tide commemorative forever stamp to be issued this year.

By Molly Goad

A forever stamp with the inscription “World War I, Turning the Tide” will be dedicated in Kansas City, Mo. on July 27, the U.S. Postal Service has announced.

Kansas City is home to the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The stamp shows an American doughboy holding the U.S. flag as the war rages behind him.

The Postal Service describes the stamp as a tribute to the sacrifice of American soldiers and millions of supporters on the home front as the nation entered WWI, and helped turn the tide of war in favor of the Allies.

First-day of issue event details, including a list of participants, have not been announced.