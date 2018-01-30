World Stamps
Cold weather stamps from Finland
By Denise McCarty
Finland will issue stamps next year to emphasize its cold weather.
Appropriately called Freezing Winter Day, the two-stamp set is scheduled to be released Jan. 23, 2019. The designs show photographs of an ice swimmer taking a dip in a hole in the ice and a father and daughter ice fishing, respectively.
Finland Post reports that the two nondenominated domestic-rate stamps will be produced in a booklet of six (three of each design).
Two cold-weather scenes also are included on Finland’s Valentine/Shared Joy booklet of six. One features sledding, and the other shows two women bundled up for the cold weather walking their dogs.
Finland Post describes the designs for its Shared Joy booklet as depicting “friendship between adults in various situations.”
A souvenir sheet featuring the Finnish baby box and its contents also is scheduled to be issued Jan. 23.
The address of Finland Post’s English-language web-shop is online here.
