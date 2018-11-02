World Stamps
Two Ecuador space stamps on cover: Inside Linn’s
By Molly Goad
The Nov. 26 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Tuesday, Nov. 13. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Nov. 10. Here are three previews inside the issue.
Two Ecuador space stamps on cover
Most of Ecuador’s space stamps are usually found either mint or canceled-to-order (CTO). They are hard to find on a postally used cover. Suffice it to say, columnist Thomas P. Myers was surprised when he spotted the cover pictured above in a dealer’s box at a recent stamp exhibition. He writes about it in this week’s Stamps of Latin America.
FDC collectors have plenty to be thankful for
Everyone likes to complain, but as we celebrate Thanksgiving, there is much for which United States first-day cover collectors should give thanks. Lloyd de Vries shares his thoughts in this week’s First-Day Covers column.
Hero or villain?
Poland prepared a 50-zloty stamp in 1989 to honor Lt. Gen. Grzegorz Korczynski, but it was not issued. Who was Korczynski, and why was the stamp produced but withdrawn without being issued? Rick Miller explores this question in his Stamps of Eastern Europe column.
