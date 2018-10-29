World Stamps
Faroe Islands' Armistice souvenir sheet
By Denise McCarty
Faroe Islands issued a souvenir sheet of four stamps in 2014 to remember the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the war (Scott 631) and issued another souvenir sheet of four Sept. 24 for the armistice.
Anker Eli Petersen designed both souvenir sheets.
The Armistice sheet includes four se-tenant 10-krone stamps.
The stamp in the upper left shows soldiers and a map representing 1918 battles, and the design in the upper right shows some of the roles of women in the war.
According to Posta Faroe Islands, it pictures Canadian and Belgian nurses and an ambulance driver from Great Britain’s First Aid Nursing Yeomanry (FANY).
The bottom two stamps symbolize the armistice.
Posta Faroe Islands says of the image linking these two designs: “Two soldiers, one English and one German, carry a stretcher with a French soldier from one stamp to the other. The question [is] of whether the young man will be among those who returned home, or those who stand in the silent white rank.”
