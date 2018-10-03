Florex stamp show in new location in Kissimmee, Fla.

Nov 2, 2018, 5 AM

By Linn's Staff

The Florida Stamp Dealers Association and the Central Florida Stamp Club will present the Florex stamp show Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2, at a new venue in Kissimmee, Fla.

The show will be held in Hall B at the Events Center of the Osceola Heritage Park at 1901 Chief Osceola Trail.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking will be free.

The show will include up to 40 dealers, a United States Postal Service booth, door prizes, and a youth area with free stamps for children. Also, approximately 3,200 pages of exhibits will be on display.

Florex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately Show.

The multiframe grand award winner will qualify to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at APS Stampshow 2019 Aug. 1-4 in Omaha, Neb.

The single-frame grand award winner may compete at APS Ameristamp Expo 2019 Feb. 15-17 in Mesa, Ariz.

The American Topical Association, American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors, Scandinavian Collectors Club, Society of Israel Philatelists, ESPER (Ebony Society of Philatelic Events and Reflections), Florida Postal History Society and Chapter 23 of the Germany Philatelic Society will conduct meetings at Florex.

The show cancel and cachet mark the 100th anniversary of airmail. Ordering details are on the show website.

For more information, visit the website, or email show@florexstampshow.com.