Chicagopex to host two conventions

By Linn's Staff

Chicagopex 2018 will feature the conventions of two societies and a speaker from the Smithsonian National Postal Museum.

The Chicago Philatelic Society will present this stamp show Nov. 16-18 at the Westin Chicago Northwest, 400 Park Blvd., Itasca, Ill. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The show will include a bourse (sales area) of 75 dealers, plus the United States Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration; an exhibition of nearly 300 frames of philatelic material; and a philatelic literature competition. In addition, there will be a youth booth with free stamps and supplies.

Linn’s Stamp News and Scott catalogs will have a booth (No. 94) at Chicagopex. At 6 p.m. on Friday, editor-in-chief Jay Bigalke and editor-at-large Donna Houseman will host a reception celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940.

The two groups holding conventions at Chicagopex, the France and Colonies Philatelic Society and the Society for Czechoslovak Philately, will display special exhibits of stamps and postal history as well as conduct meetings open to the public.

On Saturday afternoon, Dan Piazza, chief curator of philately at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum will give a talk called “25 Years of Stamps and Stories: The National Postal Museum’s Silver Anniversary.” Attendees will have to a chance to receive an autographed National Postal Museum cover, a set of postcards and a catalog from a past museum exhibit.

On Friday afternoon, the executive director of the American Philatelic Society, Scott English, will hold a town hall event.

Among other activities at the show, at 12:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Rodney Juell, one of the authors of the Encyclopedia of United States Stamps and Stamp Collecting, will sign copies of the book in the Atrium.

The American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will present an open forum on exhibiting on Saturday, and on Saturday and Sunday mornings, the APS Committee for National Exhibits and Judging will present sessions on the title page and synopsis, and exhibit treatment, respectively.

The following groups also will meet at the show: the Chicago Philatelic Society and the Germany Philatelic Society Chapter No. 5 on Saturday, and the Illinois Postal History Society and North Shore Philatelic Society on Sunday.

This year’s show theme, “Honoring the 200th Anniversary of Illinois Statehood and the 100th Anniversary of the End of World War I,” will be featured on the show postcard.

Chicagopex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately Show. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at APS Stampshow 2019 Aug. 1-4 in Omaha, Neb.

The awards banquet will be held Saturday nights. Tickets must be purchased in advance ($60 each). Please see the Chicagopex website for the reservation form and further information on the show.

Show attendees are asked to contact the hotel (630-773-4000, or Westin reservations at 866-716-8104,) to make reservations. Mention Chicagopex for the special room rate.