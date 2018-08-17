World Stamps
Czech stamps tell story of religious reformer: Inside Linn’s
By Molly Goad
The Oct. 22 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Tuesday, Oct. 9. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Oct. 6. Here are three previews inside the issue.
The story of Jan Hus
Czech Republic’s religious reformer Jan Hus was burned at the stake in Constance, Germany, on July 6, 1415. Regarded as a national hero, the date of his death, July 6, is celebrated as a holiday in the Czech Republic. But who was Jan Hus, and how did he become a symbol of the Czech nation? Stamps of Eastern Europe columnist Rick Miller tells the story.
Stamps for less than a penny
In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VII reviews a mix advertised as a “premium stamp grab bag. 250 for $2.00.” Is such a cheap buy worth the time?
How to collect it
This week we offer a tip for collecting the United States Peace Rose forever stamp (Scott 5280) issued April 21, 2018.
Want to subscribe?
Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!
Sign up and start reading now!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction