Czech stamps tell story of religious reformer: Inside Linn’s

Oct 5, 2018, 5 AM

Issued in 2015, this Czech Republic Centenary of World War I souvenir sheet depicts the Jan Hus memorial in Prague’s Old Town Square on the 27-koruna stamp in the center and on the label to its right (Czechoslovakia Scott 3654). The sheet includes another

By Molly Goad

The Oct. 22 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Tuesday, Oct. 9. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Oct. 6. Here are three previews inside the issue.

The story of Jan Hus

Czech Republic’s religious reformer Jan Hus was burned at the stake in Constance, Germany, on July 6, 1415. Regarded as a national hero, the date of his death, July 6, is celebrated as a holiday in the Czech Republic. But who was Jan Hus, and how did he become a symbol of the Czech nation? Stamps of Eastern Europe columnist Rick Miller tells the story.

Stamps for less than a penny

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VII reviews a mix advertised as a “premium stamp grab bag. 250 for $2.00.” Is such a cheap buy worth the time?

How to collect it

This week we offer a tip for collecting the United States Peace Rose forever stamp (Scott 5280) issued April 21, 2018.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!

Sign up and start reading now!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter