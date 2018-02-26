German stamp to celebrate moon landing anniversary

Oct 25, 2018, 8 AM

Germany’s €0.70 Stamp Day postage stamp will be issued Sept. 13. The design shows four stamps of the North German Confederation and marks the 150th anniversary of the postal administration established in 1868.

The medieval Bavarian town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber was commemorated on a 30-pfennig German stamp in 1969. Two new stamps in Germany’s Beautiful Panoramas series will celebrate the historic site in 2019.

By Michael Baadke

Germany’s Ministry of Finance has announced the country’s stamp program for 2019, and one of those stamps will salute America’s most famous space feat.

A single stamp honoring the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing is listed on the country’s 2019 stamp program.

The Apollo 11 lunar module Eagle carrying mission commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon’s surface on July 20, 1969, while command module pilot Michael Collins orbited above.

In its publication of the 2019 stamp program details, the German finance ministry identified only the subject matter for 52 stamp issues and did not reveal illustrations, design details or issue dates.

Other anniversary subjects that will appear on German stamps next year are birthday commemorations for poet Else Lasker-Schueler (1869-1945), naturalist and geographer Alexander von Humboldt (1769-1859), novelist and poet Theodor Fontane (1819-98), political leader Annemarie Renger (1919-2008), composer Clara Schumann (1819-96), and environmentalist Hannelore “Loki” Schmidt (1919-2010).

In a joint issue with Switzerland, Germany will also issue a stamp to mark the 500th anniversary of the religious reformation movement led by Huldrych Zwingli in Switzerland.

Single stamps are planned for the 100th anniversary of the Weimar Empire constitution, 150 years of the German Alpine Club, the 25th year of the German modern history museum Haus der Geschichte, 100 years of women’s suffrage, 100 years of community colleges, the University of Hamburg centenary, the 50th anniversary of the chip card, and the 700th anniversary of the meeting between St. Francis of Assisi and Egyptian sultan Al-Malik al-Kamil.

A stamp will honor German-born artist Axel Scheffler and the children’s book The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson, which Scheffler illustrated. Scheffler also designed Christmas stamps for Royal Mail of Great Britain in 2012 (Scott 3119-3126).

Another stamp will honor Fritz Bauer (1903-68), a human rights activist and prosecutor in the Frankfurt Auschwitz trials.

Other commemorative issues will promote porpoise conservation, honor state and federal police, feature the concert hall in Blaibach, and celebrate Christmas.

Germany will issue one Europa series stamp on the subject of native birds.

Stamps in the following ongoing series will be issued, with the subject matter provided if identified in the finance ministry listing: Current Events, Little Heroes of Childhood (two stamps), Optical Illusions (two stamps), German Design (100 years of Bauhaus), German Television Legends (Beat-Club), Germany’s Beautiful Panoramas (the Bavarian town Rothenburg ob der Tauber on two stamps), Lighthouses (Campen lighthouse), Microworld (palladium and moonstone on two stamps), German Museum Treasures (oil painting The Lonely Tree by Caspar David Friedrich), Animal Babies (raccoon), Astrophysics (Rosetta space probe and black holes on two stamps), and Celestial Phenomena.

German semipostals in 2019 will include three Sports series stamps (legendary Olympic moments), three Youth series stamps (bats), three Welfare series stamps (the Grimm fairy tale The Brave Little Tailor); and single stamps for Stamp Day (stamp collecting), and Christmas (church windows).

