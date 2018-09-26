Auctions
Inflation-era cover at Oct. 20 H.R. Harmer auction
By Michael Baadke
H.R. Harmer will present two auctions on Oct. 20 as part of the combined Nojex and ASDA Postage Stamp Show at the Hilton Meadowlands Hotel in East Rutherford, N.J.
The sale of the Elmer Campbell collection of Germany and German areas will begin at 1 p.m., followed at 4 p.m. by the Argent collection of 1875-1901 mint United States stamps.
The Campbell collection offers 534 lots of mostly classic material including single stamps, multiples, collections, postal history and more.
This sale includes an extraordinary inflation-era cover franked with 35 single examples of the 1923 20-million-mark ultramarine flat-plate stamp with roulette separations plus eight of the 1923 500-million-mark olive green rotary press stamp. The oversized envelope properly pays the 4.7-billion-mark postage fee from Berlin to Munich according to the 2017 authenticating certificate.
Both auctions are posted online, with online bidding options available.
For additional information, contact H.R. Harmer, 2680 Walnut Ave, Suite AB, Tustin, CA 92780-7052.
