US Stamps
US $2 Jenny Invert reflections: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Czech stamps tell story of religious reformer — Inside Linn’s: In this issue, you'll also find a review of a dirt cheap stamp buy, and a tip for collecting this year's United States Peace Rose forever stamp.
4. Solid results at first Gross stamp treasures sale Oct. 3: Amid a packed room, the first part of William H. Gross’ superlative collection of U.S. stamps and covers was sold Oct. 3 in New York City, with many realizations far exceeding presale estimates.
3. Diplomatic meeting canceled over controversial stamps: Pakistan's pane of 20 se-tenant stamps for Kashmir Martyr’s Day is partly responsible for the sudden cancellation of a meeting between India and Pakistan.
2. Looking up detailed postal rules: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner discusses the importance of the U.S. Postal Service's Postal Bulletin.
1. Reflecting on upright $2 Jenny Invert five years later: Stamp production video reveals new tidbit in the production of the intentionally created version of the stamp with the plane flying the correct way.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction