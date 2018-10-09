US $2 Jenny Invert reflections: Week’s Most Read

Oct 12, 2018, 4 AM

Figure 1. The United States $2 Jenny Invert souvenir sheet of six (Scott 4806) was issued Sept. 22, 2013.

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Czech stamps tell story of religious reformer — Inside Linn’s: In this issue, you'll also find a review of a dirt cheap stamp buy, and a tip for collecting this year's United States Peace Rose forever stamp.

4. Solid results at first Gross stamp treasures sale Oct. 3: Amid a packed room, the first part of William H. Gross’ superlative collection of U.S. stamps and covers was sold Oct. 3 in New York City, with many realizations far exceeding presale estimates.

3. Diplomatic meeting canceled over controversial stamps: Pakistan's pane of 20 se-tenant stamps for Kashmir Martyr’s Day is partly responsible for the sudden cancellation of a meeting between India and Pakistan.

2. Looking up detailed postal rules: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner discusses the importance of the U.S. Postal Service's Postal Bulletin.

1. Reflecting on upright $2 Jenny Invert five years later: Stamp production video reveals new tidbit in the production of the intentionally created version of the stamp with the plane flying the correct way.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter