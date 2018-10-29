Jersey completes five-year Great War series

Oct 29, 2018, 11 AM

Jersey’s stamps marking the 100th anniversary of World War I honor servicemen and a servicewoman. The 50-penny stamp shows Pvt. Charles William Moody of the London Regiment, Post Office Rifles.

By Denise McCarty

Armistice and remembrance are the themes of the final stamps in Jersey’s five-year stamp series called the Great War — 100 Years.

Two of the stamps in the first set, issued May 6, 2014 (Scott 1757-1753), included embedded poppy seeds.

Released Aug. 4, the six stamps in the final set feature portraits of islanders who served during the war: Pvt. Charles William Moody (pictured above), London Regiment, Post Office Rifles (50 pence); 2nd Lt. Kenneth Strickland Dunlop, 4th Battalion, South Staffordshire Regiment (65p); Petty Officer George Alfred Jeune, Royal Naval Reserve (76p); Pvt. Clifford Helier Bree, Royal Army Medical Corps. 2nd West Lancashire Regiment (82p); Lt. William McCrae Bruce, 59th Scinde Rifles (94p); Madeleine Louise Norman, Queen Alexandra’s Imperial Military Nursing Service Reserve (£1.12); and Cpl. Robert Leonard Norman, motorcycle dispatch rider, Royal Engineers Signals Service (£2 souvenir sheet).

Jersey Post describes these designs as featuring “original wartime photographs which have been restored and colourised by acclaimed Russian historical colourist, Olga Shirnina to fondly remember and offer a new perspective on those who took part.”

