Oct. 26-27 Kelleher and Rogers auctions offer Asian rarities

China’s 1897 small 2¢-on-3¢ red revenue stamp with inverted surcharge. The variety is offered in the Kelleher and Rogers auction series taking place Oct. 26-27 in Hong Kong.

By Michael Baadke

The Kelleher and Rogers auction firm has scheduled two sales for Oct. 26-27.

The auctions will take place at the Kelleher and Rogers offices at 35/F Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

The Lee Yuen Wong collection on Friday includes specialized material from Imperial China, as well as the Chinese Republic, Taiwan, the People’s Republic and more.

China’s 1897 Red Revenues issue features surcharges applied in black to the 3¢ red stamp initially created for revenue use. Among the noted varieties in this group is the inverted small 2¢ surcharge (Scott 79a).

The example in the Kelleher and Rogers sale is described as “an immaculate, superior-quality example of this rarity, remarkably fresh with vivid colours, along with nice centring and full, clean o.g. [original gum], Very Fine and choice.”

The unused stamp is valued at $40,000 in the 2019 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue, with the value in italics to denote an item that can be difficult to value accurately.

Kelleher and Rogers has published an estimate in Hong Kong dollars of $100,000 to $120,000, or approximately US$12,800 to US$15,300 in late September, with an opening bid of HK$50,000 (US$6,400).

The auction opens with a selection of large lots and collections of stamps and postal history before presenting local posts and Shanghai.

China’s 1878 first issue is represented with numerous singles and multiples, including a handsome mint, never-hinged block of 10 of the 5-candareen orange Large Dragon on thin paper (Scott 3).

The block of two horizontal rows of five is described as showing vivid rich color and near perfect centering with margins at each side.

The stamp block carries an estimate of HK$70,000 to HK$80,000 (US$8,900 to US$10,200), and opens at $HK36,000 (US$4,600).

The general sale on Saturday offers additional empire and republic material, People’s Republic and other Asian countries.

Catalogs for the two Kelleher and Rogers auctions can be viewed at the website, with online bidding options available. For more information, send an email to stamps@kelleherasia.com.