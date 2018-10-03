US Stamps
Not much of a keepsake for Hot Wheels stamp issue
Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke
The United States Postal Service issued its Hot Wheels commemorative forever stamps Sept. 29 in Fort Worth, Texas. I went to the ceremony, and while browsing the different products at the retail booth, the “Hot Wheels Keepsake” jumped out at me.
Why? Because I only saw a stairstep row of four stamps across when a full pane has five stamps across. I picked up the shrink-wrapped package and was startled to find that the pane of stamps had been folded at left.
Apparently the cardboard stock the USPS had been using wasn’t large enough to accommodate the larger size of the Hot Wheels pane, so they decided to fold the pane. Not exactly the most desirable situation, to say the least, considering the pane is now ruined and really only good for use as postage.
The package also included a digital color postmark first-day cover in addition to the stamps.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Most of the time, collectors are better off purchasing the stamps and FDCs separately. The face value of the stamps plus the cost of a single FDC are typically less than the marked-up price, usually to the closest 95¢ amount of the “keepsake.” Although in the case of the Hot Wheels stamps, you cannot purchase a random single FDC separately.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction